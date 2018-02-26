Woman's Body Found In Rotherham

An investigation's started after the death of a woman in Rotherham.

The woman's body was found in the Kimberworth area yesterday evening.

At around 11.25pm, police were called by ambulance staff to a property, where the body of a 29-year-old woman was found.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today to determine the cause of her death.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.

Officers are working to carry out enquiries in the area.