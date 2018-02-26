Woman's Body Found In Rotherham
26 February 2018, 11:43
An investigation's started after the death of a woman in Rotherham.
The woman's body was found in the Kimberworth area yesterday evening.
At around 11.25pm, police were called by ambulance staff to a property, where the body of a 29-year-old woman was found.
A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today to determine the cause of her death.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.
Officers are working to carry out enquiries in the area.