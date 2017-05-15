Woman's Body Found in Woods in Leeds

A murder investigation has started in Leeds after the body of a 26 year-old woman was found in woods.

Police were called to Alwoodly Crags yesterday morning at 9am, after runners made the discovery.

A 26 year old man has been arrested and is being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder.

Forensic invetsigations are taking place at the scene and a post-mortum examination is expected to happen later today.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Our enquiries are still at an early stage but we are treating the woman's death as murder and have specially trained officers supporting her family.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the woods anytime between Friday evening and 9am on Sunday morning."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Panderwick or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.