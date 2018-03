Yorkshire Charity Loses Thousands Of Pounds During Snow

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield say they've lost more than £10,000 in sales at its shops this week.

The charity say because they rely on fundraising, the snow and bad weather has had a huge impact on them because fewer people have been into the shops and they had to close on two days.

They've set up a fundraising page to try to help make up for money lost this week.

To donate click here.