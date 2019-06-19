Sister Sledge's Kathy reveals secrets of recording with Nile Rodgers

19 June 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 13:09

Kathy Sledge spoke to Heart 80s

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Sister Sledge star shared some incredible anecdotes about working with the Chic legend to Heart 80s.

Kathy Sledge will be taking to the stage with Disco Classical at Nocturne Live this week - but despite working with string-loving Nile Rodgers, she has never performed with an orchestra before. 

The singer, one third of disco icons Sister Sledge, told Heart 80s that despite the band's long-term association with the Chic legend, who is famed for his luxurious production style, the group never laid down a track with a live backing band.

Ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated performance, she revealed that it's truly a bucket list moment for her.

She said: "It’s funny, Nile Rogers and the late Bernard Edwards that wrote everything, they believed in spontaneity so I wasn’t allowed to hear We Are Family until it was time to record it.

"Greatest dancer I recorded line for line. ‘One night in a disco’ - cut.

"Back then I was 16, and I listened and with producers they always have the vision of what they want, so I would just lean in and get it.

"There was no live strings in recording it, but in their heads there were and they knew what they wanted and they got it."

Fans who make their way to Blenheim Palace will also get to see Gladys Knight perform - as well as hear a few surprises from Kathy herself. 

She added that she was very excited to be performing not only her own hits, but others from the glamorous disco days, too - including a few personal favourites by Michael Jackson.

"We will be singing other songs from that era with the orchestra, under the stars. I’m excited," Kathy said.

"I think it’s going to be amazing with an orchestra.

"The idea of it, it’s like you’re surrounded, honestly the first word that comes to mind is a tornado.

"All this music around you the energy is going to be very, very nice."

Nocturne Live takes place at Blenheim Palace from 20 -23 June. Click here for more information and tickets. 

Trending on Heart

Is your dog the naughtiest in the land? Read on...

Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary

TV & Movies

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

Amy's family have pleaded with the public to leave her alone

Amy Hart's family release Instagram statement after Love Island star's bombarded with DEATH THREATS

Celebrities

Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days

Parents want to pay someone £50k to make a documentary about their children

Lifestyle

The treatment banishes zits straight away

These spot-removing stickers will vanish your pimples overnight, but they won't be in stock for long!

Beauty