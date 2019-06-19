Sister Sledge's Kathy reveals secrets of recording with Nile Rodgers

The Sister Sledge star shared some incredible anecdotes about working with the Chic legend to Heart 80s.

Kathy Sledge will be taking to the stage with Disco Classical at Nocturne Live this week - but despite working with string-loving Nile Rodgers, she has never performed with an orchestra before.

The singer, one third of disco icons Sister Sledge, told Heart 80s that despite the band's long-term association with the Chic legend, who is famed for his luxurious production style, the group never laid down a track with a live backing band.

Ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated performance, she revealed that it's truly a bucket list moment for her.

She said: "It’s funny, Nile Rogers and the late Bernard Edwards that wrote everything, they believed in spontaneity so I wasn’t allowed to hear We Are Family until it was time to record it.

"Greatest dancer I recorded line for line. ‘One night in a disco’ - cut.

"Back then I was 16, and I listened and with producers they always have the vision of what they want, so I would just lean in and get it.

"There was no live strings in recording it, but in their heads there were and they knew what they wanted and they got it."

Fans who make their way to Blenheim Palace will also get to see Gladys Knight perform - as well as hear a few surprises from Kathy herself.

She added that she was very excited to be performing not only her own hits, but others from the glamorous disco days, too - including a few personal favourites by Michael Jackson.

"We will be singing other songs from that era with the orchestra, under the stars. I’m excited," Kathy said.

"I think it’s going to be amazing with an orchestra.

"The idea of it, it’s like you’re surrounded, honestly the first word that comes to mind is a tornado.

"All this music around you the energy is going to be very, very nice."

