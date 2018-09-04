Meyer Wins Tough Devon Stage

Commonwealth Games time trial champion Cameron Meyer took victory in Stage Two of the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain after sprinting to win from a day-long breakaway in Barnstaple, Devon on 3rd September.

The Australian rider, who last claimed a road race victory in February 2015, beat breakaway companion Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) after the pair had been a part of the stage's five-man escape group that went clear in the opening 15 kilometres following the start at Cranbrook, one of England's newest towns.

However Tonelli's six-second time bonus on the line plus, his slender advantage over a strong chasing group containing the likes of Wout Poels (Team Sky), Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) and Quick-Step Floors duo Julian Alaphilippe and Bob Jungels just behind means he moves into the OVO Energy Green Jersey of race leader.

Those other riders contained a fine mixture of top names, including Roglic, Alaphilippe, Jungels and Poels, who all now sit 12 seconds off the lead.

Top Brit and recipient of the Adnams Best British Rider Award in front of huge crowds in Barnstaple was Hugh Carthy of Team EF Education First Drapac Cannondale.

The Lancastrian is 10th overall, three seconds ahead of British trio Scott Davies, Scott Thwaites (Team Dimension Data) and Ethan Hayter (Great Britain cycling team), with Davies also holding the SKODA King of the Mountains jersey and winning the HIGH5 Combativity Award for Stage Two after also being a part of the race-winning breakaway.

It was a bad day for Tour De France winner Geraint Thomas who came in three minutes behind the leaders, Chris Froome came in 12 minutes behind.

Pics credit: SWPix