85-year-old injured in 'cowardly attack' in Worle

Police have renewed their appeal to find a man who carried out a 'cowardly attack' on an 85-year-old woman in Worle last week.

Mary Littler was left with cuts and bruising to her face after she was pushed to the floor by a man in a street robbery.

It happened on Wednesday September 19 at around 9.25am when Mrs Littler left Lloyd’s Pharmacy, North Worle Shopping Centre, on Queen’s Way and went towards the roundabout.

Mrs Littler turned left on the footpath, along the main road, heading towards Becket Rd.

As she passed Kwik Fit on her left hand side Mrs Littler walked along the pathway behind the Worle Glass and Joinery. It was in this area, where it becomes secluded by large trees and bushes, that a man approached her from behind, grabbed her arms and pushed her to the floor.

The man made off towards Sainsbury’s with her handbag which is described as black with a large handle.

The offender is described as white, about 5ft 5, average build and is believed to be in his late teens. He was wearing a navy hoody.

PC Appleby, investigating officer, said: “This was a cowardly and nasty attack on a vulnerable woman who was on her own.

“Please help us with any information if you recognise the description of the offender or you were in the area around the time of this callous and despicable robbery.”