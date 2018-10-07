Armed robbery in Bristol

Police have named two men they want to speak to after an armed robbery in Bristol.

It happened at a shop in East Street, Bedminster, on Friday afternoon.

We are being told not to approach Ryan Skelhorne and Carl Picken and call 999 if we see them.

Anyone with other information about their whereabouts can get in touch with police by calling 101 or through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, quoting reference 5218223351.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.