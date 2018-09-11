Arrest made after suspected substance attack

Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a teenage boy have made an arrest.

The 16-year-old is now out of hospital, after being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance on Saturday 1 September at Cribbs Causeway.

Officers are questioning a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have thanked the public for calling in with information following the initial appeal for witnesses.