Arrest made after suspected substance attack
11 September 2018, 15:51 | Updated: 11 September 2018, 15:53
Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a teenage boy have made an arrest.
The 16-year-old is now out of hospital, after being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance on Saturday 1 September at Cribbs Causeway.
Officers are questioning a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have thanked the public for calling in with information following the initial appeal for witnesses.