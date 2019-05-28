Bristol drug dealer ordered to surrender two homes

A Bristol drug dealer has been ordered to surrender two houses and luxury watches as part of a confiscation order.

A hearing at Bristol Crown Court was told 37-year-old Duong Quy Vu of Avonmouth Road had made £219,668.87 from his criminality and had £296,754.25 available.

Police went to two addresses owned by Vu and his wife in March last year and found 10 large canvas-type bags, each containing 35 individual vacuum bags containing cannabis, with a wholesale value of £119,000.

Officers also seized three Rolex watches worth £20,000 and £17,000 in cash.

Vu was jailed for four years in September after being convicted of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Dr Kirstie Cogram, manager of Avon and Somerset Police's Complex Crime Unit, said: "We are committed to seizing any assets that criminals have gained as a result of crime.

''It is not acceptable that criminals benefit from illegal activities and we will relentlessly pursue them through the courts to ensure their money is taken. By doing this we show criminals that they will not benefit from crime and hopefully deter others from entering a life of crime."