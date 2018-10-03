Bristol Murderer Has Sentence Increased

A man has been told he will serve longer in prison for murdering a man in Bristol.

Kerr Somers was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years for killing Nathan Jones in Knowle West in an attack in January.

The 29 year old, formerly of Brislington, will now serve at least 21 years following a court ruling.

Somers was convicted of murdering Nathan Jones with a martial arts weapon in Leinster Avenue.

His sentence was referred to the Attorney General and deemed to be unduly lenient.

Lead officer DI Jim Taylor, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I welcome the increased tariff given to Kerr Somers for the brutal murder of Nathan Jones.

“Nathan’s family have been through a living nightmare and I hope today’s decision will be of some comfort to them as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss.”