Bristol Parkway - Closing To Trains For 3 Weeks

Bristol Parkway is closing to trains for three weeks from mid-September for more work to electrify the railway line between Bristol and London.

Network Rail are extending overhead wires from Swindon through to Patchway, which means trains won't be able to stop at Bristol Parkway from Saturday 15th September until the start of service on Sunday 7th October.

Long distance services between London Paddington and South Wales will go via Bristol Temple Meads (not calling at) and will call at Patchway adding up to 30 minutes to journey times.

Local stopping services between Gloucester and Bristol will operate from Bristol Temple Meads towards Filton Abbey Wood, and between Yate and Gloucester. A replacement bus service will run between stations not served by trains.

GWR Operations Director Rob Mullen said:

"This piece of work is an essential part to the electrification programme, which will enable us to offer the full benefits new Intercity Express Trains can bring.

"This electrification works, once complete, will enable us the opportunity to deliver a new timetable, and with it more frequent and quicker services."





More work to double the number of tracks available between Bristol Parkway and Bristol Temple Meads will also be happening on 13th and 14th October. More work in the Bristol Parkway area will also happen overnight between Monday 15th until Friday 19th October.

Network Rail’s Major Programmes Director David Buisson said

"The upgrade in the Bristol Parkway area is vital as we continue to deliver electrification and a more reliable railway for our passengers.

"I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to the residents living near the railway and to our passengers for their patience and understanding during this period when we have undertaken modernisation work which forms part of our Railway Upgrade Plan – it is truly appreciated."