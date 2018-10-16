Could you Restart a Heart?

Learn How To Start A Heart 02:17

Volunteers from South Western Ambulance are going into schools across the region to help teach students CPR.

It is part of a 'Restart a Heart' campaign to help increase the chances of people surviving a heart attack, as survival rates are almost zero if people collapse and get no support until the emergency services arrive.

There are over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK, and devastatingly less than 1 in 10 survive.

Neil Le Chevalier, Director of Operational Services, said: ''SWASFT volunteers will be visiting schools and businesses across the South West to teach life-saving CPR skills. South Western Ambulance Service believes it is vital to educate members of the public, including school children, on early recognition of a cardiac arrest and how to commence CPR in order to give the patient the best chance of survival.''