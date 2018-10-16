Could you Restart a Heart?

16 October 2018, 09:27 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 11:59

Learn How To Start A Heart

02:17

Volunteers from South Western Ambulance are going into schools across the region to help teach students CPR.

It is part of a 'Restart a Heart' campaign to help increase the chances of people surviving a heart attack, as survival rates are almost zero if people collapse and get no support until the emergency services arrive. 

There are over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK, and devastatingly less than 1 in 10 survive. 

Neil Le Chevalier, Director of Operational Services, said: ''SWASFT volunteers will be visiting schools and businesses across the South West to teach life-saving CPR skills. South Western Ambulance Service believes it is vital to educate members of the public, including school children, on early recognition of a cardiac arrest and how to commence CPR in order to give the patient the best chance of survival.''

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of UK's most prolific paedophiles Matthew Falder has sentence cut by 7 years

The £702m energy deal that is good news for the environment

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay 'overspent on campaign to beat Nigel Farage'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News