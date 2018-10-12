Drivers told to stay safe as Storm Callum hits

Highways England is urging drivers to take care as Storm Callum makes it's way across the region.

Gusts of between 50 to 60mph have been recorded in the South West today, and strong winds and rain are expected to continue throughout Saturday.

Christian Morgan, Network Operations Manager in Highways England's South West region, said: ''We've encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys.

''In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

''Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

"In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.''

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions in areas of high ground, particularly in Devon and Cornwall such as sections of the A30 in the Redruth area and Bodmin.

And Mr Morgan added: ''Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty."