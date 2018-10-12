Drivers told to stay safe as Storm Callum hits

12 October 2018, 13:25 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 13:28

Storm Ewan is coming

Highways England is urging drivers to take care as Storm Callum makes it's way across the region.

Gusts of between 50 to 60mph have been recorded in the South West today, and strong winds and rain are expected to continue throughout Saturday. 

Christian Morgan, Network Operations Manager in Highways England's South West region, said: ''We've encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. 

''In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. 

''Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. 

"In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.''

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions in areas of high ground, particularly in Devon and Cornwall such as sections of the A30 in the Redruth area and Bodmin. 

And Mr Morgan added: ''Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A46 crash victim

Tribute to motorcyclist killed in A46 collision

The unusual dateless 20p coins are worth 250 times their value

Rare 20p coins made with errors are worth £50 - do you have one in your pocket?
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave the church after their wedding ceremony

Princess Eugenie wedding: Where are Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank going on their honeymoon?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News