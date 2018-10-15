Fishponds Murder Victim Named

Police say a man who was killed in Fishponds last week was 21 year old Ronald Leigh.

He died in hospital after being stabbed in Gill Avenue just before 7pm last Tuesday.

The attack is being linked to another one that happened on Downend Road later that night, where a 48-year-old man was assaulted by a number of people.

He suffered serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Buck said: ‘We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ronald’s death and our thoughts are very much with his family at this distressing time.

‘They are being fully supported by a trained family liaison officer who will keep them updated on the progress of our investigation.

‘We understand this is also a concerning time for the local community and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact their local neighbourhood team.’