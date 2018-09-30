Four arrests after assault in Midsomer Norton

30 September 2018, 10:30 | Updated: 30 September 2018, 10:31

Crime Scene Police Tape

Four people have been arrested after a teenager was found serious injured in Midsomer Norton.

The 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Excelsior Terrace at around 4am on Saturday. 

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. 

Four males, a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old, were arrested in the Radstock area. 

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have filmed the assault incident on mobile phones. 

They believe a number of people were in the area at the time who may have film of the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police online here or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 5218181183 

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

Latest News

See more Latest News

All combustible materials on outside of new buildings to be banned

Theresa May hints she could compromise on Chequers plan in Brexit talks

Man, 28, charged with murdering two women near Tonbridge in Kent

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News