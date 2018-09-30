Four arrests after assault in Midsomer Norton

Four people have been arrested after a teenager was found serious injured in Midsomer Norton.

The 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Excelsior Terrace at around 4am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Four males, a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old, were arrested in the Radstock area.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have filmed the assault incident on mobile phones.

They believe a number of people were in the area at the time who may have film of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police online here or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 5218181183

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.