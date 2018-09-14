M5 crash: Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following Thursday's fatal collision on the M5.

A HGV travelling on lane one of the southbound carriageway collided with a car queueing to exit the motorway at junction 25 Taunton at about 8.30am.

The collision then impacted on six other vehicles in front of the car which were also queuing.

A man in his 50s who was a passenger in the car the HGV collided with sadly died at the scene. The car’s driver, a woman in her 40s, sustained serious injuries and continues to be treated at hospital.

A woman in her 40s who was the driver of the vehicle in front of the car also tragically died in the incident. Her passenger, a woman in her 20s, was also seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Three other motorists, two women, one aged in her 50s and the other in her 20s, and a teenage boy, received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Specially trained officers are supporting the families of those who died in the incident.

Inspector Frazer Davey said: “Our Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out a thorough investigation into yesterday’s tragedy in order that we can fully understand what happened. “The lorry driver, who was uninjured in the incident, has been spoken to by officers and continues to help us with our enquiries.

“We have also spoken to a number of people who present during the incident but we continue to appeal to anyone who we haven’t yet spoken with to get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen on viewing any dashcam footage filmed immediately prior to and of the incident.

“I’d personally like to thank all those caught up in the resulting traffic which followed the collision for their understanding while emergency services responded to it. Your patience was very much appreciated.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit via 101 providing the call handler with the reference CI/174/18.

Dashcam footage can be submitted here.