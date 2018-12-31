Man arrested on old Severn bridge

31 December 2018, 11:35 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 11:36

River Severn 2012

A man has been arrested after police were called out to reports of someone climbing a tower on the old Severn bridge to fly a drone.

The M48 bridge was briefly closed to traffic this morning.

Avon and Somerset Police said:

'Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.

'The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested for causing a public nuisance.'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severn Bridge shuts after man scales tower to fly a drone

UK & World

Balloon stunt at Pete Tong New Year event cancelled over plastic concerns

Showbiz

American detained 'carrying out an act of espionage' in Moscow

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News