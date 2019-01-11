Man found dead in Bristol flat
11 January 2019, 09:27
A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating a death in Bristol.The body of a man was found in a flat at Lansdowne Court in Easton on Thursday evening. The death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team. A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He was arrested in nearby Newton Street soon afterwards. Senior Investigating Officer DI Mike Buck said: “We’re carrying out a full investigation following the man’s death and there will be a continuing police presence in the area while we carry out our enquiries. “If you saw or heard any part of this incident, or have any information which you think could help my team, please call us.”