Measles and meningitis warning for students

Students heading off to university or college for the first time are at an increased risk of both measles and meningitis.

Public Health England in the South West are telling parents to make sure youngsters have had their vaccinations before leaving home.

The MMR vaccine protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella. The vaccine is given at 12 months and then again at 3 years 4 months. MenACWY protects against the ACW and Y strains of Meningitis.

The MenACWY vaccine is offered to children in school years 9 to 10.

Dr Julie Yates, Screening and Immunisation lead for the South West, said: ''We know that students who are about to enter either university or college for the first time are at an increased risk for both measles and meningococcal disease. When large numbers of people come together and live and socialise in close proximity the risk inevitably increases.

''To help protect our student population, we are urging parents to use their pester power to make sure their children are protected with these two important vaccinations before leaving for university or college.

''We know that once students have started at university, life and work can get very busy which is why we are reminding students and families now. Get your vaccinations now and enjoy the first few weeks of university without fear of getting ill or missing out on studies or parties.''

