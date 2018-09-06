More strikes to affect South Western Railway services

Workers at South Western Railway have voted heavily in favour of continuing their industrial action.

Members of the RMT Union have already staged a series of strikes this year and will walk out for 24 hours again over the next two Saturdays.

They are involved in a long-running dispute over the role of guards.

South Western Railway says reduced service will run on most of their network on Saturday 8th September.

They are advising people to check their website for the latest updates on any disruption.