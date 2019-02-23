One of Britain's 'most wanted' extradited from Switzerland

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives will appear in court in Bristol later after being extradited from Switzerland.

Mark Acklom, who's 45, is alleged to have conned a woman out of £850,000 after posing as an MI6 agent in 2012.

He was arrested in Switzerland last summer and escorted back to Bristol Airport from Geneva on Friday by specially trained officers.

Acklom will face eight counts of fraud by false representation and 12 counts of concealing/ disguising/ converting/ transferring or removing criminal property.

Chief Inspector Gary Haskins said: ''No matter where suspected criminals are in the world we will always do everything we can to track them down and bring them back to the UK to face justice.

''This extradition would not have been possible without the support of all our law enforcement partners and Iâ€™m extremely grateful for their assistance in helping us bring Acklom home to answer some very serious charges.''

Ian Cruxton, Head of International Operations for the NCA, said: ''We have worked closely with our partners in Switzerland and Avon and Somerset Police to bring about this extradition and put Mark Acklom before the UK courts.

''This case once again demonstrates our ability to track down fugitives wherever they may be. The NCA's international reach means there is no safe place to hide for individuals wanted in the UK.''