Motorcyclist killed in A46 collision

10 October 2018, 12:07 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 12:08

Police

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A46.

It happened at around 6.30am at Swainswick, near Bath. 

Police say the motorbike was involved in a collision with a car. 

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene but sadly died shortly afterwards.

The road has reopened after investigation work and police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. 

If you have any information which could help, please contact the collision investigation unit through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5218226672

