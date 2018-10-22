Mum Wants Autism Training For Doctors

A mum from Bristol has told Heart all doctors and nurses should be given mandatory training on how to deal with people with learning disabilities.

It follows the death of her son, Oliver, who died after being given antipsychotic medication against his family’s wishes.

Oliver, 18, suffered from epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism and a learning disability. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance in November 2016 after suffering a seizure.

His mum, Paula McGowan, had told staff that Oliver had previously reacted badly to antipsychotics and believes her son’s death could have been prevented if his doctors and nurses had been given learning disability training.

Following Oliver’s death, Paula launched a petition calling for training and received more than 50,000 signatures.

The issue is being debated in parliament this week.

Paula said: ‘Oliver brought so much happiness and fun to our lives; he always saw the best in everything and everyone, he taught all of us how to look at things differently.

‘Oliver never failed to light up a room with the sound of his laughter. He wanted to make everybody happy and did his best to achieve that. Oliver’s mild disabilities did not hold him back.”