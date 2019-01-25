Ofcom say more of us should be switching broadband

25 January 2019, 05:00

Broadband

People in the South West could switch to faster broadband - for less - today, according to Ofcom.

86% of homes and offices can now get the upgrade, but only half have taken it up.

According to the companies Consumer Group Director, Lindey Fussell, upgrading would cost the same or less.

''If you've been on the same broadband deal for years, you could save money and get better broadband in three easy steps''

Find out if you are eligible here be entering your postcode to see what type of broadband is available for you, decide what you need and speak to your provider about how to get the best deal

