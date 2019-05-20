Police seek teenager after serious assault in Bristol

Police in Bristol are appealing for help to find Sachon Fielding-Sawyers.

The 16-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault at The Three Blackbirds public house in Stapleton Road during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for Sachon or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

They believe he may be in the Bristol area.

Sachon should not be approached. If you see him call 999 immediately quoting reference 5219109421