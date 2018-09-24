Rod Stewart is coming to Ashton Gate

First it was Take That, now it's been confirmed another big name will be performing at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Rod Stewart will kick-off his UK Tour at the stadium on Wednesday May 22nd 2019.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Saturday 29 September, with Ashton Gate Stadium selling hospitality tickets.

Mark Kelly, managing director of Ashton Gate Stadium said: ''We are really looking forward to welcoming Rod Stewart back to Ashton Gate. It was 13 years ago that he played here to a sell-out crowd, since then the stadium has changed dramatically. We've undergone a £45m redevelopment and this will be amongst the first concerts to be held in the 'new' Ashton Gate.''

This will be Rod’s first UK tour in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016 – The UK Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour “From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.”

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: ''We are delighted to be adding the Bristol date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

''As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.''