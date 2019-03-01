Secondary school places for West Country pupils

Parents across the West Country are finding out which secondary school their children will be going to in September.

In Somerset 4,535 children will be offered a place, with 94 per cent receiving their first preference school and 97 per cent being offered one of their preferences.

More first choices for families as secondary school admission figures published

Councillor Faye Purbrick, Cabinet Member for Education and Transformation, said: "It's great to see more families being offered places at their first-choice school, and so many being offered one of their preferences.

"We have invested a great deal into school buildings to make sure we have the spaces in the right places to meet the preferences of as many children and parents as possible and we will continue to do this.

"Processing more than 4,500 applications and matching children to their preferences is a real challenge and I'd like to thank all the staff involved. I wish all the children moving on to secondary school all the best as they start the next chapter of their education."

Find out more here.