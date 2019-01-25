Somerset man jailed for child sex offences

A 77-year-old man from Somerset has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of historic child sex offences.

Sidney John Jenkins, of Woolavington, abused vulnerable victims on his boats and the club house of the sailing club he belonged to in Bridgwater.

He also committed offences at a caravan he kept in Cannington and at one of his victim's homes.

Jenkins was convicted of 12 rapes, three sexual assaults and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, the offences were committed between 2004 and 2009 against two teenage girls.

The court heard he would often convince one of his victims to stand watch while he would abuse the other and would pay them with cash, tobacco, drugs and alcohol.

Investigating officer PC Becky Norton said: ''Jenkins systematically groomed his victims over a number of years, bribing them to allow him to abuse them with incentives.

''Both victims have suffered significant physical and emotional trauma as a result of his offending and it will no doubt continue to have a lasting effect on their lives.

''Id like to commend both of them for the determination and dignity they've shown throughout the police investigation and court proceedings and I hope this outcome will encourage other victims of rape and sexual assault to have confidence in reporting offences to us, no matter how long ago the crimes occurred.

''I'd also like to thank the witnesses who gave evidence in court for their support, their assistance undoubtedly helped us achieve justice for both his victims.''

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can also self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999

The Bridge provides medical care and emotional and practical support to anyone affected by rape and sexual assault. You can call The Bridge for help and decide about talking to the police later.

You can also visit thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.