Thousands miss school to protest over climate change

Thousands of teenagers across the region have gone on strike from school as part of a nationwide protest about climate change.

They gathered in places like Bristol, Bath, Taunton, Stroud, Exeter and Truro to call for more action.

Rachel and Fizz told Heart why they wanted to be involved:

''A lot of the time youth and our generation are stereotyped as not caring and only doing things from behind our screens. It's important to show that we do care and we do want to have an active part in our world and society.

''Also, we dont have much time left to take back the affects of climate change, so we really need to take action now.''

The Education Secretary has said skipping class will not help the environment.

Damian Hinds said he wanted young people to be engaged with the issues affecting them, but emphasised this should not create extra work for teachers;

"I want young people to be engaged in key issues affecting them and involving themselves in causes they care about.

"But let me be clear, missing class won't do a thing to help the environment; all they will do is create extra work for teachers."

He says the Government was taking "lots of action to combat climate change, £2.5 billion is being invested through the Industrial Strategy to support low carbon innovation in the UK".

"We do recognise that more needs to be done by all sections of society, which is why we have asked the Committee on Climate Change for advice on a net zero emissions target."