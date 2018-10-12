Tribute to motorcyclist killed in A46 collision

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a collision on the A46 at Swainswick near Bath.

Paddy Canavan was on his motorcycle that was involved ina crash with a car on Wednesday morning.

The 51-year-old from Pewsey was treated at the scene but sadly died shortly afterwards.

His wife Maree Canavan has issued the following tribute: ''Paddy was the love of my life, he meant the world to me, he was a loving husband, father and Grandad. Like all relationships things were tough at times but our companionship and love always pulled us through.

''We shared many wonderful times and holidays together - our last being a lovely break in Lesbos, where Paddy lost his passport and we were refused entry into Greece, but we flew home, dealt with it, flew back two days later and shared many great laughs over the whole incident.

''Paddy and I have not had nearly enough time together and I am heartbroken, but as sad as I am at this moment I will be forever grateful for the wonderful years we spent together.

''We enjoyed the company of many friends in our village and looked out for each other always. Paddy was my rock, if I was sad then he was strong, if I was worried he would make it ok, we totally supported each other. I am very thankful for every minute we had together.''

Paddy had a distinguished military and Fire Service career and had many friends in the Defence Fire and Rescue Service in which he had served for 23 years.

Chief Fire Officer Joel Gray said: ''My thoughts and prayers are with Paddy's wife Maree, and his family and friends at this very sad time. Paddy's loss is a huge shock to all in my Fire & Rescue Service, where until very recently he had worked at our HQ in Andover for many years. Group Manager Paddy Canavan was a rightly proud and disciplined Fire Officer, with a huge character and even bigger heart. Paddy had earned the respect of all his colleagues, and we were all privileged to also be his friend. He will be very sadly missed.''

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jimmer Flippance said: ''The love thoughts and support of Paddy's Fire Service family are with Maree at this tragic time. Paddy was a highly motivated and committed Fire Officer, a larger than life character, you always knew when he was in office. Paddy was a go to person whose professional attitude and immense experience always delivered the expected results. I first met Paddy as a Firefighter around 20 years ago, we progressed through the ranks together and forged a strong and valued friendship, I have many unforgettable memories of him, particularly our annual trips to Cheltenham Races. Paddy was always the life and soul of any party. As a Fire Officer I was immensely proud to serve with Paddy, and I was truly honoured to be his friend.''