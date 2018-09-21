Tribute to second M5 crash victim

Tributes have been paid to the second victim of last week's crash on the M5.

Joanne Jennings, 45, from Highbridge, died after a collision between a lorry and a number of cars near junction 25 at Taunton on Thursday 13 September.

A family tribute reads:

''Joanne was a loving mother, wife, sister, auntie and nanny.

''She was always filled with joy and happiness, laughing and smiling as she went about her day.

''She will be sadly missed by family and friends and has a place in many people's hearts.''