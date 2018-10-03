Tributes To Yate Crash Victim

The family of a man who died after his car crashed into houses in Yate have paid tribute to him.

Matthew Justin Krekelaar was driving the car when it hit a tree and then went into houses on Shire Way on Monday morning.

In a statement, his family said: "Matt was the kindest, most lovable, thoughtful, adoring, annoying at times, brother, father, fiancé, nephew, grandson, great-grandson and son.

‘He leaves behind two little girls who would wind up him up, play up, argue and drive him round-the-bend, but who really love him and will miss him terribly.

‘He will leave a gap in our lives that no one else will ever deserve to fill. He loved music, cars, football (unfortunately), rugby, cooking and welding.

‘Matt was an amazing chef who could knock up a masterpiece with only a couple of ingredients.

‘Forever in our hearts. Sleep tight our sweet prince.’