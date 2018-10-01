Two charged over Yeovil stabbing
1 October 2018, 09:18 | Updated: 1 October 2018, 09:20
Two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Yeovil.
The alleged attack happened in South Street on Friday morning.
Meschac Mbuyumba , aged 24 from London, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
A 16-year-old boy from Taunton has been charged with two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed article.
They are due to appear at South Somerset Magistrates Court in Yeovil.
A 39-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been released under investigation.
A 36-year-old man from Yeovil, who was also arrested, remains in police custody.
Two injured men remain in hospital.