Wanted man in Bristol

Police have renewed an appeal to find wanted man Razwan Hussain.

The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened in Eastville, Bristol on Friday, 31st August.

He's described as Asian, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair and a beard.

We are being told not to approach him but to call 999 if they seem him, providing the call handler with the reference 5218195572.

If you know where he may be, or have any other information which could help us find him, please call 101 and give the same reference.