Wells stab victim named

Police have named a man who died in Wells on Saturday.

Jonathan Roper, 34, of Glastonbury, died following a disturbance at an address on Merlin Drive at around 4.30pm.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are leading the inquiry into what happened.

Seven men and three women, all from the Somerset area, have been arrested and currently remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: ''We're continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jonathan's death and our thoughts are very much with his family at this distressing time.

''Trained family liaison officers are providing them with support and we will make sure we keep them updated on the progress of our inquiry.

''We fully appreciate this incident has shocked local residents and are aware it will deeply affect those who knew Jonathan.

''I'd like to reassure everyone we're carrying out a thorough investigation and will do everything we can to obtain justice for Jonathan and his family.

''We have increased patrols in the area to provide the wider community with reassurance and patrolling officers will be happy to answer any questions people have. Should anyone have any particular concerns they can also contact their local neighbourhood team.''

A tribute released by Jonathan's family said: ''Jonathan was a devoted family man much loved by his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.

''We as a family are very grateful for the assistance we have been given by the police and fully support their investigation.

''We would encourage anyone with information that would assist the investigation to inform the police.

''All of Jonathan's family respectfully request that we are given privacy to grieve the loss of our loved one at this very difficult time.''

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us, is asked to phone 101 and tell the call handler you are phoning in relation to log 760 of Saturday, 23 March.

Alternatively pass on information through the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.