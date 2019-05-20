Woman convicted of causing death by dangerous driving

A woman who crashed a van into a house killing a 90-year-old was has been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tracy Bibby, 35, was banned from driving at the time she steered a Ford Transit into Joan Woodier's house on Yeolands Drive, Clevedon in April.

The van was left embedded in the front wall of the house which collapsed onto Mrs Woodier as she spoke to her son on the phone.

Bibby, of Rushmore, Clevedon, denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. She was also convicted of causing death by driving while disqualified.

She'll be sentenced on Friday.

Collision Investigation Officer, Tony Hall, said: ''Bibby has consistently refused to take responsibility for her reckless actions that night which tragically resulted in the death of Mrs Woodier.

''She sought to blame someone else even though all the evidence pointed to her being the one behind the wheel.

''This is a terribly sad case but I hope today's result goes some way to providing closure for Mrs Woodierâ€™s family.

''I'd like to thank them for the patience and support they've demonstrated during the past year which I know at times has not been easy.''

In a statement, Mrs Woodier's family said: ''The family would like to thank the police, the Crown's prosecutor and our two amazing liaison officers for getting us through this horrendous time.

''To all of mum's neighbours who showed tremendous courage and resolve in trying to rescue her out of the remains of the house on that fateful night.

''Also to their strength of character and voice when having to stand up in court and relive that awful scene.

''We cried for you when you were cross examined but you never wavered from your belief of events.

''This could all have been avoided so easily but unfortunately it wasn't to be.

''Thank you all.''