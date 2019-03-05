Women urged to attend cervical screening

Public Health England have launched a major campaign across the South West to try and encourage more women to attend their cervical screening.

Around 275 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the region each year and around 62 women die from the disease.

It is estimated that if everyone attended screening regularly, 83% of cervical cancer cases could be prevented. At the moment one in four women don't go for a test.

Dr Julie Yates, Lead Consultant for Screening and Immunisation, Public Health England, South West said: ''We know that cervical screening rates are at a twenty year low with one in four women in the UK not attending for their cervical screening.

''About 2,500 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in England each year and in 2014 -16, we know that 275 of those diagnosed were women from the South West.

''It's important to understand that cervical screening isn’t a test for cancer, it’s a test to check the health of the cells in the cervix. Most women’s test results show that everything is normal but for around 1 in 20 women the test shows some abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. Most of these changes won’t lead to cervical cancer and cells go back to normal on their own but, in some cases, the abnormal cells need to be removed so they can’t become cancerous.

''I want to reach out to all those women who may have not responded to their screening letters, or who may have missed a previous appointment, to arrange a screen now and stop putting it off. Regular screening means that cancer is usually detected early, which means that the outcomes for women are much better and the cancer is often much more treatable.

''There are a number of ways to make the experience of being screened more comfortable. The nurses who take the samples are trained and experienced in how to make your test comfortable so talk to them. Think about things like wearing a loose skirt or dress when you go to make the process easier - and remember you could take a friend or family member with you for moral support if you would like to and would find this helpful.

''We lead busy lives and I know from personal experience that a kind reminder from a friend or family member can make all the difference as to whether things get done or not. I want to reach out to all of you who have women in your lives, to ask for your help by just reminding any of them who might have missed or put off having a cervical screening test about the importance of having them, and to support and encourage them to make an appointment to get theirs done!”

Sarah Coleridge, a doctor working in Colposcopy and Gynaecology at Musgrove Hospital in Somerset, said: ''I want to be involved in the campaign because screening women for cervical abnormalities has been enormously successful since it was introduced in 1988 and has prevented many thousands of women from developing cervical cancer. Attending for a smear test every 3-5 years (dependent upon your age) allows abnormal cells to be found, so that they can be easily treated and prevent them from developing into cervical cancer.

''Working in this area I have seen what can happen when women present with late disease once they have symptoms. I am passionate about doing everything I can to avoid anyone else going through radical treatment unnecessarily. As a woman, I know that having a smear done isn’t exactly fun, but it’s important that we look after ourselves. Sadly many women, especially younger women, aren’t having their smears done when they are invited, often because they are busy looking after everyone else. I want to encourage everyone to put their own health first - after all it’s only five minutes every few years.”

Dr Dawn Harper is supporting the campaign and comments: ''“Cervical screening is one of the most important things women can do to protect themselves from the risk of cervical cancer. Screening can stop cancer before it starts and saves thousands of lives every year.

''Some women are nervous or embarrassed about the test and put off having it done. While it’s not the most enjoyable experience most women say it wasn’t as bad as expected and were glad they did it. The tests are usually done at your GP surgery by female nurses who are trained to make women feel more comfortable and talk them through the process. I cannot stress how important it is not to ignore your screening letter – it’s a five minute test that could be lifesaving.''

Find out more here.