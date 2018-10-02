Rain Man At The Cambridge Arts Theatre

Book your tickets now to see the multi-Oscar award-winning film on stage this month in Cambridge.

The entertainment just keeps on coming at the Cambridge Arts Theatre as Bill Kenwright presents the inaugural Classic Screen to Stage Theatre Company production of Rain Man.

>> Enter to win tickets to see the show!



About Rain Man

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’.

Charlie ‘borrows’ Raymond from the institution where he has spent most of his life and the two brothers embark on a trip across America where Charlie soon discovers that Raymond is worth more than he could have ever imagined…

>> Book your tickets

Gavin And Stacey star Mathew Horne, and Downton Abbey's Ed Speleers, will be playing the parts of brothers Raymond and Charlie Babbitt, previously portrayed on the big screen by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

'Rain Man' arrives at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 8th until Saturday 13th October.

Win Tickets

We've teamed up with the Cambridge Arts Theatre to give you the chance to win tickets for you and a friend to see the show. So, what are you waiting for? Enter now!