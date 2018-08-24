Dealer caught in Cambridge with drugs in his pants

A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught with drugs stuffed in his underpants in Cambridge.

Police were tipped off that Karim Habashi had been dealing drugs on Norfolk Street in the city centre in May.

When officers arrived they found the 20-year-old carrying a small amount of cannabis and £700 in cash.

When they carried out a further search at Parkside Police station they found he'd been hiding £440 worth of heroin, and £910 worth of crack cocaine in his underpants.

Habashi, of Bernhard Crescent, North London, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drug with intent to supply.

He's been sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court and will serve two years and six months in prison.

Cambridgeshire Police say: He was also made to forfeit the cash and the drugs, which were destroyed."