Fletton Parkway Victims Identified

The three people who died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough at the weekend, have been publicly identified.

Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway just after midnight on Sunday (14 April).

The collision involved a Ford Ranger and a Renault Megane - and it was all three of the occupants in the Megane who died at the scene.

Sister and brother Jana Kockova, 21, and Tomas Kocko 19, both of Hinchcliffe in Peterborough - along with Jana’s fiancé Marko Makula, 22, of Reeves Way in Peterborough, all suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 26 year-old man from the Spalding area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He has since been de-arrested and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of 14 April, or call 101.

The family of Tomas, Jana and Marko have shared a tribute in Slovakian, translated as:



Touch of a dying day

Mourning is suddenly spilling through my soul,

however I have no clue how it got there,

perhaps only knowledge poured it there,

that you have left, that dying day has touched you.

So I am slowly losing you from my things, the room,

your energy, the way we have known you to be like,

and I would like to let you know just for short time

that I loved you, that I still like you.

So you move away, but my love flies with you

up there in the sky where it shines like a star,

so you can still peek with your night eye

into people’s souls who meant so much to you.

PIC: Tomas (left) Jana (Middle) and Marko (Right).