Huge fire at Peterborough factory

Fire crews have been tackling a huge fire at the rear of the Hotpoint Factory in Peterborough.

This is the latest from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue

At 6.57pm crews were called to a large fire on Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough. The fire involves around 40 trailer units at a site at the rear of Hotpoint. Around 50 firefighters are in attendance, from Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk. Police and ambulance crews are currently on scene. Temporary road closures have been put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15. The A15 remains open. There are not believed to be any casualties. Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed. It is expected emergency services will be working late into the night to tackle the blaze.