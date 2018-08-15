Police Release CCTV After Woman Injured In Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after a woman in Peterborough had a glass thrown in her face on Saturday.

The ‘unprovoked attack’ happened in Norfolk Street at around 11pm and the woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

DC Steph Parker said: "This was an unprovoked attack and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there at the time or recognises the man."