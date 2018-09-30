Two Arrested Following Attacks On Sex Workers
30 September 2018, 11:01 | Updated: 30 September 2018, 11:02
Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of attacks on sex workers in Peterborough.
The men, aged 30 and 49, were arrested at addresses in Peterborough and have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Attacks have taken place in cars on Sunday (23 September), Tuesday (25 September) and Thursday (27 September).
Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the offences are linked and patrols have been increased in the city centre.