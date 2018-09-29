Young People Asked For Views On Improving Urban Spaces in Cambridge

'Shape Your City' is an event hosted by Cambridge City Council and the Greater Cambridge Partnership for young people to explore ideas on how to improve urban spaces for future generations.

More than 55 students (12-19 years old) from a wide range of schools in Cambridge have registered to attend so far.



During the day young people will visit key public spaces in Cambridge, and then work in teams to come up with creative and innovative ideas on how they would change the space to meet future needs.



The teams will then present their ideas, with prizes for the winning team.



There will also be talks and presentations on urban design, architecture, geography and planning, which will provide an insight into careers in these fields.



The event has been organised in collaboration with Form the Future and feedback from the event will be fed into the Making Space for People project – a new strategy to create ‘people-centric’ places in Cambridge, enabling increased use of key spaces and routes into and across the city.



It's happening from 9.30am-4.30pm today at Small Hall, Guildhall, Cambridge



