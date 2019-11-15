Build-A-Bear launch limited edition Grinch collection for Christmas 2019

15 November 2019, 13:46

We're obsessed with this Grinch-inspired Build-A-Bear collection
We're obsessed with this Grinch-inspired Build-A-Bear collection. Picture: Build-A-Bear

The iconic toy brand is releasing a set of adorable limited edition Grinch toys

The John Lewis advert is out, street lights are being lit up across the country, and Heart Extra is playing non-stop festive bangers - which means it's now finally time to get excited about Christmas.

The toys are perfect stocking-fillers
The toys are perfect stocking-fillers. Picture: Build-A-Bear

Accompanying this excitement, though, is often stress about what to buy your little ones - but Build-A-Bear have just arrived to help relieve any worry.

Read more: Excitable Edgar toy: Where to buy John Lewis Christmas advert baby dragon

The popular high street chain are selling Grinch-inspired soft toys, and they're already proving a huge hit with customers.

The toys are available in three different forms
The toys are available in three different forms. Picture: Build-A-Bear

The limited edition green character comes in three different gift bundles, and are available to buy now.

Read more: Parents raging as Harrods Santa's Grotto is closed off unless they spend £2,000

One of these is a Grinch Santa Suit bundle, which features the character dressed in a three-piece Santa suit and costs £35.50.

The toys are selling out fast
The toys are selling out fast. Picture: Build-A-Bear

You can also buy The Young Grinch for £10, which is a baby version of the character, and a Santa Suit with Sound Gift Bundle for £41, which comes with the toy, Santa suit and 6-in-1 saying that can be added to the toy.

