You can now 'trap' your Elf on the Shelf in the TV

16 December 2019, 16:01 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 16:36

You can trap your Elf on the Shelf inside the TV
You can trap your Elf on the Shelf inside the TV. Picture: Elf On The Shelf/YouTube

Elf On The Shelf ideas for 2019: you can now 'trap' your elf inside the TV.

Anyone stuck for Elf On The Shelf ideas will be pleased to know that you can now trap your elf inside your TV - which will be sure to delight your kids.

Read more: Mum reveals how she explains to her kids why they don't have an Elf on the Shelf

A YouTube video, which has gone viral, shows the mischievous elf 'trapped' inside the screen with the words "I hit the wrong button on the remote... How do I get out of here?" written beside him.

Read more: Giovanna Fletcher reveals her top Elf on the Shelf tips

To get it on your screen, you'll need to have YouTube available of your smart TV - or alternatively plug a tablet or phone into the device.

The video lasts for an hour, meaning it will be perfect for your kids to see in the morning over breakfast.

Click here to watch the video.

A mum recently shared a handy hack to stopping your kids being naughty over the Christmas period using free Elf On The Shelf 'warning' notes.

Some state that the elf has witness 'naughty behaviour' and claims that they must 'be on your best behaviour or there may be no toys on Christmas morning'.

