Elf on the Shelf ideas for 2019 – the best and most outrageous things to do with your elf

These genius Elf on the Shelf ideas will have your whole family in hysterics. Picture: iheartnaptime.net / Staci Mcneil / asmallsnippet.com

Sack races, snow angels, even an icy spell scene with Frozen's Elsa – these awesome puppet ideas will have the kids in stitches.

The Christmas countdown is on! But coming up with creative ways to display your Elf on the Shelf can be tricky, especially as the kids grow up.

To keep things exciting during the festive season, Heart has been on a treasure hunt for some truly hilarious inspiration that will have your children in stitches all throughout December.

We've been scouring the internet for the funniest ways to set up the cheeky puppet, crafting a list of favourites as we go.

From Buddy the Elf's famous spaghetti scene to fights with Frozen's Elsa and a terror-stricken carrot, scroll down for the best Elf on the Shelf ideas of 2019.

Buddy isn't the only Elf that loves sweets and spaghetti. Picture: I Heart Nap Time

Let the Christmas games commence! Picture: Lil Blue Boo

Do your kids love the Minions? Why not combine the two. Picture: Fancy Shanty

Frozen's Elsa has cast her spell on Elf! Picture: Staci Mcneil

Christmas sports day has kicked off for these toys. Picture: Picklehead Soup

We're loving these fuzzy felt moustaches. Picture: Lil Blue Boo

Someone's smartening themselves up for Santa. Picture: A Small Snippet

Elf knows how to make the best snow angels with flour. Picture: I Heart Nap Time

Because Elf needs his strength for wrapping those presents. Picture: Dirty Diaper Laundry

Even Elf likes to keep his school friends in check (even in the holidays). Picture: A Small Snippet

This naughty Elf is causing carrot carnage. Picture: Instagram / Scott Macleod

It's not just Grandpa that sneaks all the best choccies. Picture: Instagram / Toni & Guy

Barbie's due for her Christmas dental check-up. Picture: I Heart Nap Time

Get your kids searching for the camouflaged puppet in the tree. Picture: Frugal Coupon Living

Elf practices for the rock 'n' roll Christmas carol concert. Picture: Frugal Coupon Living