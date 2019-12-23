Emma Bunton fights back tears as she meets couple who have fostered 200 kids

Marguerita and Albert Humphreys' lifetime of kindness was celebrated in Very's emotional Christmas advert.

A big-hearted couple who have fostered over 200 children fought back tears as they were given a special Christmas surprise by Heart's Emma Bunton.

Marguerita and Albert Humphreys became foster carers by chance in 1970 when they had to be approved by social services to care for Marguerita’s younger siblings, Ginnie, Malcolm and Caroline.

Their attitude impressed chiefs at Milton Keynes Council, who later approached them to take in more youngsters in crisis.

The couple, who recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, have since opened their homes and hearts to hundreds of children needing short or long-term care or help in emergency situations.

Emma Bunton meets Albert and Marguerita Humphreys. Picture: Very

The couple have remained unwaivered in their dedication to offering a safe haven, taking in seven siblings at once without batting an eyelid, and battling through treacherous snow conditions to collect a mother and baby in need.

All the youngsters were treated as if they were the Humphreys’ own. Many of these children are now adults and parents themselves, and Marguerita and Albert regularly volunteer to babysit their children.

Marguerita said, “Albert and I have gained so many daughters and sons, we are proud of them all.”

They are also mum and dad to Darren, 50 and Mirella, 47, and have six grandkids.

Spice Girl Emma, who is mum to Beau, 11, and 7-year-old Tate, was moved to tears when she met the couple as part of a special surprise organised by Very.

An emotional video shows the lovely couple getting misty-eyed as a huge crowd of their extended foster family arrived for a festive surprise - but their actual Christmas will be a much quieter affair.

On December 25 they will have a quiet one at home with their lodger Barry, with their son Darren and daughter-in-law Debbie coming over for dinner.

However, the next day things will go up a notch as thirteen members of the family will descend on the Humphreys' home to enjoy dinner, play games and exchange presents.