Fans notice a crazy detail about the Home Alone house and are mind-blown it took this long to realise

Home Alone fans can't help but notice the colour scheme. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Sure, the film is 28 years old, but we're still only just noticing new things about it.

Home Alone is one of the firm favourites when it comes to Christmas films.

Whether you've watched it 5 times or 500, it seems that it's the gift that keeps on giving, as fans are only just starting to notice something to do with Kevin McCallister's family home.

Eagled-eyed watchers have noticed that the whole abode - and that's one giant place they've got there - is completely decked out in red and green.

Every room, every furnishing, every ornament - red or green.

Even the landline phone - green.

Yes, it's the 90s, but who has a green LANDLINE PHONE? With red, white and green wallpaper? And red flowers hanging from the bed above red pillows? Did they cast Catherine O'Hara purely because of her red hair? This goes all the way to the top... pic.twitter.com/cYv7eTJMKK — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

Okay, one more, just for good measure.



Merry Christmas ya filthy animals. pic.twitter.com/VZ24TLz1E1 — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

But WORST of all is the kitchen. Red pots, green tiles, red teapot, crimson floors, even a green rolling pin. Guys. We all go to the themed sections of IKEA and get ideas, but you're not supposed to do it in real life.



Home Alone: Great movie. Decorator's nightmare.



Fin. pic.twitter.com/mRAk4SkTvu — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

Look at that wallpaper. What kind of monster has red wallpaper next to a green wall? Offset with contrasting green house plant and red candles? pic.twitter.com/9Lxm1ewfGv — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

But it doesn't end there; even Little Nero's pizza delivery driver is decked out in the seasonal colours.

Omg even the pizza guy is in on it pic.twitter.com/JLvvjnSUsA — augie (@augielovesmax) December 4, 2018

Either Kate McCallister is a serious Christmas fiend and spends her entire winter months kitting out her giant house in all things green and red - or she's one hell of a colour coordinated lady all year round.

Either way, we're pretty impressed.