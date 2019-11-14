John Lewis apologises after Christmas ad ‘makes kids cry’ with heartbreaking Excitable Edgar scene

John Lewis has been forced to apologise after its new Christmas advert reduced children to tears.

After weeks of waiting, John Lewis finally released it’s much-anticipated Christmas ad this morning featuring the adorable dragon Edgar.

In the story, Edgar accidentally breathes fire over the village festivities as he struggles to contain his excitement, before eventually being given the job of lighting up a Christmas pudding.

But while the story reduced the whole nation to tears, it turns out one particular moment hasn’t gone down too well with children.

In fact, one fan confessed their toddler had cried over the snowman scene because they thought the dragon had melted Olaf from Disney film Frozen.

Excitable Edgar melts a snowman in the ad. Picture: John Lewis

They wrote: "Absolutely love Edgar. Unfortunately my 2 year old is distraught that Edgar melted Olaf.”

But popular retailer John Lewis was quick to step in, as they replied: “Oh no, Emma! Sorry to hear that your little one was unhappy with Edgar, he was only trying to [help] Olaf.

“I’ll have a word with Edgar; I hope he changes his ways, or Elsa he will be sent to the naughty corner!”

At it seems as though other children were upset by the ad too, as another Tweeted: "When your 5 year old crys at a John Lewis advert you know it must be a good one!"

John Lewis’ Twitter account then replied: "I hope they were happy tears, Andrew!

"Edgar didn't cause any harm to the villagers (although we are still without a tree...). I hope you and your little one have a great day!"

Responding to another blubbering viewer, JL said: "I'm sorry to hear that you've been reduced to tears!

"I would offer a tissue, but unfortunately, our Edgar has torched through the lot! - have a great morning."

The joint project between John Lewis and Waitrose was filmed in Hungary and took two weeks to capture back in August.

The music for the emotional ad is a cover of REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling by Dan Smith of pop band Bastille.

And with Christmas right around the corner, we’re sure it’s going to be battling for that number one spot.

The retailers are also selling Edgar merchandise, including a £15 toy dragon, a children’s book and pyjamas.